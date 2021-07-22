The Land Rover Defender Is A Sales Hit. But The Question IS, Did It CONQUEST Customer's From OTHER Brands Or Just Steal Sales From Their OTHER Products?

The Land Rover Defender is proving to be a big hit with car buyers, being outsold only by the Range Rover Evoque in the second quarter of 2021, according to the company’s latest figures.



Sales have continued to grow since the British company transformed the utilitarian 4×4 with 67 years of history into a modern, upmarket machine last year.



The new Defender won plaudits as soon as it was launched thanks to greatly road manners and comfort, while retaining its rugged go-anywhere off-road capability.



But only now has it overtaken the smaller Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Sport in the company’s global sales figures.



But the question we have is has it conquested customer's from OTHER brands/models or has it just stolen sales from their OTHER models?





