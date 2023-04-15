The MAJORITY Of CyberTruck Reservation Holders STILL Say They Intend To Buy. Could THIS New Tesla DESTROY The Pricing Structure Of The Legacy Truck Market?

Recurrent Auto conducted a survey to measure customers’ intention to purchase various reserved models in June last year. The survey was later updated with a replicated version from last month. The survey found that Tesla vehicles, including the Cybertruck, had an exceptionally high intention to buy compared to recently announced electric vehicles.



The survey revealed that approximately 75% of Cybertruck reservation holders intended to purchase the vehicle, which remained consistent with last year's findings. Other vehicles with a strong intention to buy included the Rivian R1T and R1S, the Ford F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, and the Aptera. However, the Chevrolet Silverado EV had the lowest intention to buy, with just over 20% of reservation holders intending to follow through with their purchase.



Interestingly, truck buyers held a large number of reservations from various brands, primarily consisting of the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and Tesla Cybertruck.



Fortunately, Tesla Cybertruck buyers won't have to wait long as more production equipment comes online at the Giga Texas facility where the electric truck will be produced. Additionally, there have been an increasing number of sightings of the Cybertruck, indicating that the final prototype design has been completed and is now undergoing final regulatory certification.





Tesla’s Cybertruck is the sleeper that could destroy the pricing structure of light duty trucks, the lifeblood of most traditional auto companies in the US. https://t.co/t0RPxhhEM3 — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) April 15, 2023



