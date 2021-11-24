The MOST Famous Money Manager RIGHT NOW Predicts DISASTER For Ford And GM In Next 5-10 Years. She's HARDLY Ever Wrong. But IS She THIS TIME?

Market-darling money manager Cathie Wood, head of Ark Investments and an inveterate bull on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, offers a dire forecast for fellow automakers General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report.



“It’s going to be awfully difficult for those companies to manage during the next five to 10 years,” Wood she told Barron’s.



“And we would bet that they will not be alive in their current state. They may be in combination with someone else, or they may go bankrupt.”



