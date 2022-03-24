The MULTI-TRILLION DOLLAR QUESTION: Will We Die From Climate Regulations LONG BEFORE We Perish From ACTUAL Climate Change?

The APOCALYPSE is coming!



How many doom and gloom predictions have we heard over the last 40 years about how we're all going to die because climate change is, and they LOVE this term, an EXISTENTIAL threat.



The most famous one lately was AOC saying we only have 10 years left before GAME OVER.



Well, it's confusing to us because the politicians who peddle this don't actually believe it in their own lives.



Want an example?



How many times did Barack Obama tell us our coasts will be UNDERWATER soon if we don't address the climate?



A LOT.



Yet, he not only bought a home right ON the ocean. WAIT, he bought TWO homes RIGHT ON THE WATER!



So, if you can think critically, it's hard to think he REALLY believes what he preached. NO one goes and buys TWO oceanfront homes (at the price he paid) if they believe they will be underwater in a few years.



So the doom they've predicted simply hasn't happened.



BUT, buy moving forward on ideas like ending oil exploration/drilling and imposing all the regulations they have, millions of people around the world are having their lives and livelihoods destroyed with $6 dollar a gallon gas and massive inflation.



In other words, the party that says they are FOR the little guy/gal have actually done MORE harm to them than anyone.



And if something doesn't change, it will only get worse.



So our question tonight is are we going to die from climate change regulations long before we die of actual climate change itself?





