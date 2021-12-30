The Mainstream Media Is Falling Over Itself About the Ford Maverick. This Dude Calls It The MOST Disappointing. Who Is Right?

Every year, automakers try to whip up all kinds of buzz about the reveal of a new model. Sometimes the hype is justified, however other times the buildup leads to a huge letdown. Out of all the anticipated reveals this year, we found the all-new Ford Maverick to be the most disappointing. With the return of a storied nameplate

and the prospect of Ford launching an alternative to the Ranger, we were intrigued before the launch, although

cautiously so. It turns out that caution was wise.



Upon its reveal, it was immediate clear the new Maverick was a stinker. The marketing focused on young urbanites, the exact kind of people who probably look with disdain at anyone who owns a pickup truck. Ford probably felt that group would gravitate to the unibody Maverick, but they haven't rallied around the Honda Ridgeline and probably won't be all over the Hyundai Santa Cruz, so that's pretty much a pipe dream.



