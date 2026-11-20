Up until 2025, a brand-new manual transmission-equipped car could still be had for less than $20k thanks to the Nissan Versa. It was the final cheap car to offer the manual as a genuine cost-saving option, rather than something seen as more niche. However, the Versa's stick shift option has since been given the axe. As of 2026, the model comes exclusively with Nissan's Xtronic CVT. So much for that. Now, those who are after a cheap three-pedal on the new car market will have to spend considerably more to get one. As of 2026, the cheapest car to offer a stick is the Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport, with an MSRP of $30,430 before destination fees or taxes are added into the mix. While the Miata is universally lauded as a great driver's car, it isn't exactly practical, meaning the budget-minded manual enthusiast must now make a choice.



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