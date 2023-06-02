The Massive Rivian R1T Pickup Gets Damaged By A Water PUDDLE

Remember when we reported on Tesla vehicles being damaged by puddles? Well, it seems it also happens to Rivian's EVs. More specifically, a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck owned by YouTube and social media influencer Branden Flasch reportedly fell victim to a puddle.

Branden wasn't out racing his Rivian R1T or filming crazy footage for his YouTube channel when the incident occurred. Instead, he says he was just driving to work, he drove through a puddle, and the rearmost underbody panel was ripped off. It was a three- to four-inch deep puddle, but an off-road pickup truck with good ground clearance should have arguably handled it well enough, right?



