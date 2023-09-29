The Maverick Gets The LUV TODAY, But WHO Remembers THIS Gem? And WHY Did It FAIL?

Agent001 submitted on 9/29/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:33:07 PM
Views : 178 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Do you remember it and did you LUV or HATE it?And WHY did it lose so badly to the Japanese competitors?Chevrolet was represented in the small pick-up class in North America by the LUV ('light utility vehicle'), a captive import built by GM's partner, Isuzu. This 1978 brochure marked the debut of the 4X4 version, pictured with exterior decal package. #carbrochure #Chevrolet pic.twitter.com/g2QmWmJZL4— Car Brochure Addict (@addict_car) September 29, 2023
Chevrolet was represented in the small pick-up class in North America by the LUV ('light utility vehicle'), a captive import built by GM's partner, Isuzu. This 1978 brochure marked the debut of the 4X4 version, pictured with exterior decal package. #carbrochure #Chevrolet pic.twitter.com/g2QmWmJZL4— Car Brochure Addict (@addict_car) September 29, 2023
Chevrolet was represented in the small pick-up class in North America by the LUV ('light utility vehicle'), a captive import built by GM's partner, Isuzu. This 1978 brochure marked the debut of the 4X4 version, pictured with exterior decal package. #carbrochure #Chevrolet pic.twitter.com/g2QmWmJZL4
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news