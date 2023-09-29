The Maverick Gets The LUV TODAY, But WHO Remembers THIS Gem? And WHY Did It FAIL?

Do you remember it and did you LUV or HATE it?



And WHY did it lose so badly to the Japanese competitors?











Chevrolet was represented in the small pick-up class in North America by the LUV ('light utility vehicle'), a captive import built by GM's partner, Isuzu. This 1978 brochure marked the debut of the 4X4 version, pictured with exterior decal package. #carbrochure #Chevrolet pic.twitter.com/g2QmWmJZL4 — Car Brochure Addict (@addict_car) September 29, 2023



