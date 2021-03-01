The Media Goes OUT Of it's Way To Sensationalize And OVERBLOW COVID: Jeremy Clarkson Who HAD COVID Over Christmas Has The Last Laugh!

Before we get into this in no way are we saying or implying COVID isn't soemthing to be taken SERIOUSLY.



Be smart, be safe, wash your hands often, etc.



But never in my lifetime have I seen anything quite like the media's LOVE of scaring people and OVERBLOWING virtually every single report they do on the pandemic.



In the case of one the most famous car people, Jeremy Clarkson, go read the headlines covering him getting COVID over the holidays. In virtually ALL the stories the media has glommed onto the descriptor 'BATTLING'.



Over and over and over.



Well, he himself finally had enough of it and tweeted this gem back to them.... Dear the newspapers. I didn’t “battle” Covid. I lay on my bed reading a book till it went away — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) January 3, 2021



