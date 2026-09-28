The Mercedes AMG GT Prototype Is So Hot It Caught Fire During Testing

The testing and fine-tuning phase of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series appears to have been put on hold because a prototype of the track monster recently caught fire during testing. The exclusive pictures shared above were just sent to us by our spy photographers, who immortalized this tester as it just started the barbecue. According to our man with the cam, the car was already trailing a cloud of smoke when it left the Nurburgring Nordschleife, and the culprit was the exhaust system on the right side, which ignited due to an unknown reason. The driver still managed to drive some 1.5 miles (2.5 km) to the AMG Test Center, where the fire was eventually put out.



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