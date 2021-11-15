The Model S Or Model X You Wanted To Order For Christmas Won't Arrive Until March of 2023

Some Tesla Model S and Model X Long Range All-Wheel-Drive configurations are slotted for deliveries as far into the future as March 2023 as demand for the company’s vehicles continues to increase. However, it is not the earliest possible time you could take delivery of the “base” variants of Tesla’s two flagship vehicles, as changing the wheels will eliminate five months from the anticipated delivery date. Tesla has updated its Online Design Studio to reflect delivery dates of March 2023 for the Long Range versions of the Model S and Model X, but only if you require the standard, included wheels that come with the vehicles. The Model S comes standard with 19″ Tempest Wheels, which are included with the vehicle as a standard option. However, if you want the aerodynamic and non-upcharged wheels for your Model S, settle in for a considerable wait of 17 months, as the Design Studio indicates a delivery date of March 2023 for these vehicles.



