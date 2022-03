Elon Musk made an appearance at Charro Days, a pre-Lenten celebration in Brownsville, Texas, where he was seen walking through crowds with his youngest son, X Æ A-XII, and chomping down on espiropapa.



As reported by Valley Central, Musk bit right into the fried potato spiral on a stick (commonly eaten with an approach from the sides) and "seemed to contemplate the flavor." Memes quickly surfaced of his form while eating followed.









