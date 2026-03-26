The Mustang GTD May Have Stolen The Nurburgring Record Back From The Corvette ZR1

Ford has been waiting for this moment since the Chevy Corvette ZR1 shattered its record lap time at the Nurburgring. "Game on," said the automaker's CEO back then. Now, Ford took the Mustang GTD back to the Green Hell and launched it to the finish line.

Videos uploaded online show two Ford Mustang GTDs, one finished in Shadow Black and the other wearing the eye-catching Indulgent Blue, rocketing down the Nurburgring tarmac and roaring out their supercharged drama like no tomorrow. It is not for the show, but for the record. Literally.

What Ford is trying to do at the Nurburgring is become the new king of the Ring and place itself at the top of the fastest American production cars, something it has been eying since the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 snatched its crown back in July 2025.