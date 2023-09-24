The Mustang Mach-E Is DEAD. Is It TIME For Ford To Listen To Us And Make A Hybrid And Plug-In Version?

In the world of electric vehicles (EVs), Ford's decision to introduce the Mustang Mach-E was nothing short of a game-changer. This all-electric SUV, with its iconic Mustang branding, promised a thrilling blend of performance and sustainability. However, recent developments have raised questions about its ONLY EV future. Dealers are stuck with cars and even large incentives aren’t helping move the iron.



When we attended the launch in LA my friends at Ford asked what I thought of it and I said very nice effort but I would prefer it if they would consider creating hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. And that if they had them, I would personally buy one. The exterior design is gorgeous. Interior as good as anything in the competitive set. It’s a billion times better than an Escape or an Edge.



The rise of competitors offering hybrid and plug-in hybrid options has created a significant challenge for all-electric vehicles like the Mach-E. In this context, it's crucial for Ford to consider alternative strategies that cater to a broader audience.



Hybrid and Plug-In Variants: A Viable Solution



One way for Ford to adapt to changing market dynamics is by introducing hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants of the Mustang Mach-E. These options could offer the best of both worlds, combining the electric efficiency of battery-powered EVs with the convenience of traditional internal combustion engines. Here's why it makes sense:



* Wider Appeal: Not all consumers are ready to make the complete transition to all-electric vehicles. By offering hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, Ford can attract a broader range of customers, including those who value the flexibility of using gasoline when needed.

* Extended Range: Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles typically have a longer total range than all-electric ones, thanks to the combined power sources. This can alleviate the range anxiety often associated with pure EVs, making the Mach-E more appealing to a wider audience.

* Charging Infrastructure: While charging infrastructure is continually improving, it can still be a barrier for some potential EV buyers. Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles can provide a transition step for those who are hesitant to rely solely on charging stations.

* Eco-Friendly Options: Hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants can still contribute to reducing carbon emissions, especially if they prioritize electric-only modes for daily commutes. This aligns with Ford's sustainability goals.





As the fate of the Mustang Mach-E hangs in the balance, it's crucial for Ford to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market conditions. While the all-electric version of the Mach-E has its merits, offering hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants could be the key to revitalizing this iconic vehicle and expanding its appeal to a broader audience.



The question remains: Is it time for Ford to listen to its customers and make a hybrid and plug-in version of the Mustang Mach-E? The answer ultimately lies in the hands of Ford and its commitment to innovation and sustainability. Only time will tell if the Mustang Mach-E will evolve to meet the demands of an ever-changing automotive landscape. Until then, it's up to Ford to decide whether to steer in a new direction or double down on the all-electric future. What's your take on this?





