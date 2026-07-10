The Myth: Porsche Claims 1,093 HP For New Taycan - German Government Says Stop Lying, It Is Really Just 220 HP

Something worth knowing about the term "horsepower" is that it was always a marketing gimmick. Over 200 years ago, Scottish inventor James Watt coined the term to sell his steam engines, bragging that they promised more power than a team of draft horses. The name has stuck ever since. This isn't to say that horsepower is not a useful unit of measurement, only that its purpose has always been, first and foremost, to sell engines. So it's not that surprising that Porsche and the German government aren't seeing eye to eye on the Porsche Taycan.



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