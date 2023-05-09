The Nation's Adoption Of EVs Is Fractured Between The Faithful And Skeptics

The nation’s transition to EVs is fracturing by region. While EV purchases are rising overall, adoption is declining in the states that already had the lowest rates, according to J.D. Power.

Nationwide, 21 percent of consumers who have an EV option that matched their model preference purchased an EV in the first half of this year, compared with 20 percent a year earlier, according to J.D. Power’s August E-Vision report.

But at the state level, there is a glaring division between EV-friendly and EV-lagging states. In the bottom 10 states for EVs, the pace of adoption sunk 24 percent from a year earlier. In the top 10 states, pace of adoption grew 1 percent.