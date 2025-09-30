The New Audi TT - Everything We Know So Far

The Audi TT is set to make a sensational return after the German brand revealed the Concept C at the Munich Motor Show in September. The striking concept previews a future all-electric sports car and also a dramatic change in how Audi cars will look and feel over the coming years.

The design philosophy is the brainchild of new chief design officer Massimo Frascella, who plans to tone down the look of future Audis with a cleaner and more sophisticated style. The Concept C is the first step on this path.