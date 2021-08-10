The New BOND Movie Is Out! So How About An ELECTRIC Aston DB6 From DAVID BECKHAM? We Say It's PURE LUNAZ-Y!

Agent001 submitted on 10/8/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:47:22 PM
If you could run one of the all-time classic Aston Martins, would it be electric?Lunaz, the UK electric car conversion specialist backed by David Beckham, has today revealed its latest run of limited edition classic EVs - converted Aston Martin DB6s.It will take a small selection of original cars, recondition them and then switch out the rumbling four-litre straight-six petrol engine for a battery and electric motors offering a zero-emission range of 255 miles.It's the latest in a line of high-end classic conversions offered by the exclusive EV firm and each will be priced 'in excess of £1million'.So Spies what LUNATIC would buy one of these?And tell us if you've seen the movie and your opinions of NO TIME TO DIE?Read Article
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001
