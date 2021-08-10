The New BOND Movie Is Out! So How About An ELECTRIC Aston DB6 From DAVID BECKHAM? We Say It's PURE LUNAZ-Y!

If you could run one of the all-time classic Aston Martins, would it be electric?



Lunaz, the UK electric car conversion specialist backed by David Beckham, has today revealed its latest run of limited edition classic EVs - converted Aston Martin DB6s.



It will take a small selection of original cars, recondition them and then switch out the rumbling four-litre straight-six petrol engine for a battery and electric motors offering a zero-emission range of 255 miles.

It's the latest in a line of high-end classic conversions offered by the exclusive EV firm and each will be priced 'in excess of £1million'.



So Spies what LUNATIC would buy one of these?























And tell us if you've seen the movie and your opinions of NO TIME TO DIE?







