The New Ferrari Is A LUCE-R. But It DID SPAWN MEMES WORTHY Of The PRANCING HORSE! POST YOUR FAVES!

In the hallowed halls of Maranello, where the ghosts of Enzo Ferrari still rev imaginary V12s, the Prancing Horse has finally bolted into the electric age. Say hello to the Ferrari Luce—a $640,000, four-motor, five-seater EV that looks like a luxury toaster had a midlife crisis and tried to cosplay as a spaceship. Critics are calling it Ferrari’s bravest step forward. Enthusiasts are calling it a crime against nature. And the internet? The internet is calling it the greatest unintentional comedy since the Cybertruck.



Let’s be honest: the Luce is complete rubbish. Not in the “it won’t do 0-60 in 2.5 seconds” sense—it will, probably while playing a synthesized Ferrari engine noise through speakers so you don’t forget you paid more than a house for silence. No, it’s rubbish in the soul department. The exterior? A bloated, cab-forward blob that resembles a melted Purosangue crossed with Jony Ive’s rejected Apple Car sketches. Smooth, inoffensive, and about as Italian as a Panini from a vending machine.



One X user nailed it: “Ferrari built a minivan and gave it trust issues.” Another compared it to “a Tesla Model S that lost a fight with a bar of soap.” Ouch.



























Stock dipped, former bosses clutched pearls, and even the Pope probably side-eyed it during the unveiling. Montezemolo reportedly wanted the Prancing Horse badge removed so the family name wouldn’t be associated with what looks like a high-end mobility scooter. The interior is apparently lovely—tactile, luxurious, the best thing since sliced carbon fiber—but nobody cares. When your car looks like it was designed by committee in airplane mode, the quilted seats don’t save you.



And yet, here’s the beautiful irony: the memes are flawless. Absolute Ferrari-level masterpieces. Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit have birthed a renaissance of comedy that makes the car itself look like a bargain.

There’s the one photoshopping the Luce into a family hauler with soccer mom stickers. The “Luce or luxury fridge?” side-by-side. The inevitable “Enzo spinning in his grave at 12,000 rpm” GIFs. One genius turned it into a rejected Pixar character named “Luce the Confused EV.” Another set it to the Benny Hill theme as it silently glides past screaming Lamborghinis. These memes don’t just mock the car—they elevate the mockery into high art. Pristine timing, savage creativity, zero emissions of mercy.



In a world drowning in corporate blandness, the Luce has done what no V8 ever could: unite humanity in laughter. It’s not a car. It’s performance comedy on wheels. Slow clap for Ferrari—your “future” is trash, but the roasts are pure Prancing Horse. If only the Luce accelerated as fast as these memes.



Post your favorite memes and gifs in the comments!















Big facts. It’s electric! pic.twitter.com/qwepzsqxPK — Jason Ai. Williams (@GoingParabolic) May 26, 2026



Everyone’s reaction to the new all-electric Ferrari design ???? pic.twitter.com/9MYYb25txL — Politi_Rican ???? ?? ???? (@TheRicanMemes) May 25, 2026



