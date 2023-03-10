The New Generation: Supercar Performance, Zero Emissions And A $60,000 MSRP

Drop-top electric cars are a rare breed but MG thinks it can storm the niche sector with its upcoming MG Cyberster. We’ve uncovered more details on the electric roadster from MG’s Chinese site, highlighting range, performance and safety features.

We already know the Cyberster will be priced around £50,000 when it goes on sale around summer 2024 and the British public has already had a first look at it in the metal when it went on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year.

Now Auto Express has actually been behind the wheel of the MG Cyberster in single-motor guise over in China, the car impressing us with its dynamic ability, comfort and technology.