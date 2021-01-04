The New Nissan 400Z Can't Come Soon Enough - GTR Outsold The 370Z 2 to 1 In First Quarter Of This Year

The ancient Nissan 370Z is taking its final steps as a new vehicle. Through the first three months of 2021, Nissan sold just 28 Z coupes and no, that's not a typo. We're talking 28, as in twenty-eight, which represents a 95 percent drop compared to the same period last year. Ouch. Technically speaking, the sports car should still be available. Nissan said the 2020 model year 370Z would stretch into 2021, though we're uncertain at this point how many cars are left. We contacted Nissan in hopes of getting some questions answered, not the least of which being a confirmation that 28 is the correct number of sold units. If it is, the also-ancient and considerably more expensive Nissan GT-R is outselling the 370Z by nearly two-to-one. Granted, only 50 GT-Rs were sold during the same period, but it's still a healthy lead.



Read Article