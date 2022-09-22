The New Normal: Volkswagen Expects Chip Shortage To Last Until At Least 2024

Volkswagen expects semiconductor shortages to continue into 2023 and says the supply chain disruptions experienced over the past two years will become the “new normal.”

While recently speaking with German publication Automobilwoche, Volkswagen head of procurement Murat Aksel noted that geopolitical concerns with leading chip manufacturers have created new and challenging issues.

“With the new geopolitical issues, if anything, it’s going to get even more complex and challenging,” Aksel said. “Investments for new capacity are now on track, but there will probably still be a structural shortfall in semiconductors up to and including 2023.”