The New Perfomance Metric: 2025 Porsche Taycan Will Charge From 8% to 80% In 16 Minutes

Steffen Christian seemed rather unhappy. Not with the car whose development he directed; no, he was extremely proud of the heavily updated 2025 Porshe Taycan. Instead, the source of Christian’s irritation that day was the Southern California weather, which was decidedly un-Southern California-like.



Last week, Porsche invited a small group of international journalists to test the range and charging speeds of some Taycan prototypes. A loop between Los Angeles and San Diego, with their open highways, warm weather and ample fast charging would normally mean a slam-dunk for any automaker looking to prove a point about range, provided the car is up to the task. Instead, by the day of my turn behind the wheel, the area was facing the prelude to an almost unprecedented rainstorm.





