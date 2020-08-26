The New Porsche Panamera Digital World Premiere - Is It What You Were Hoping For?

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:25:29 AM
This is the time of COVID and while we are are cautious about the future things must go on and we find a way.
So it is very fitting the Porsche has moved from traditional press conferences to the digital age with the world Premiere of the new Panamera.As always Porsche is all about evolution of existing marques and the Panamera is no exception. Feast your eye on the digital eveolution of the new Panamera and tell us wha t you think. 2021 Porsche Panamera Photo Gallery 2021 Porsche Panamera Photo Gallery
If I want a Luxury car - I do not want a swoopy Porsche body for my rear seat passengers- and if I want a Sports car - I do not want a four door sedan. THe panamera has always been a compromise to me - It will never be a great Sports car - and it will never be a good luxury car. People who need to cover all the bases with ONE car might consider it - but then you are not getting the best of either one. If you can afford a Panamera - you really need a larger garage for the TWO cars you really should buy. — TomM (View Profile)
When is Porsche releasing a pickup truck? I want to see pickup trucks populating the Porsche dealership showroom and outdoor lot. I can imagine a Porsche pickup truck racing around the Nürburgring.
Isn't this the same car as now?
When is Porsche rolling out the Panamera two-door coupe/cabrio? That's the only new development which would make this line interesting. The only other development would be to add a long-wheelbase Panamera Sport Turismo Executive (i.e. station wagon). The 'Executive' variant is wasted on the normal Panamera because the back seat is too narrow.
