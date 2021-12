Elon Musk says that Tesla plans to invest over $10 billion in Gigafactory Texas and will eventually employ 20,000 workers



Tesla is expected to start Model Y production at Gigafactory Texas in Austin any day now.

The new factory is critical to Tesla’s expansion plans in the US.

Currently, Tesla sells every car it can make in the US, and it has delivery timelines of close to a year out for some of its most popular vehicles.