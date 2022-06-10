The Next Camaro? GM Teases Sporty New EV SUV

Stellantis’ nuked all Dodge Charger and Challenger expectations when it recently announced the 2023 model year would be the final one for their ICE-powered versions. They are also making the most of them as the Detroit automaker will produce no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special limited editions for collectors and profiteers alike.



Plus, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept paved the way for the nameplate’s return to a two-door fastback lifestyle while also showing a glimpse of the electrified future. Then Ford also delivered a potential genius strike by revealing the (S650) seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang as an ICE-exclusive EcoBoost and Coyote V8 affair, and for the time being, even dismissing rumors of an upcoming hybrid version.



So, where does that leave General Motors and the iconic Chevy Camaro?



