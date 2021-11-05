The Next Mini EV To Be Released Will Be A Convertible

The current Mini Cooper SE is the most fun to drive electric vehicle that you can purchase for reasonable money today. However, because it only comes as a three-door hardtop, you can’t also enjoy the limitless headroom of a convertible body style, so we’re happy this is changing for the next generation Mini.



Due out in 2025, it will still be mechanically related to the current model, riding on an evolution of the current UKL platform (used in all Minis, as well as to underpin all front-wheel drive BMWs). Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport tells us that the next-gen Mini, the last Mini to be sold with internal combustion, will eventually be replaced by a range of pure-EV vehicles, around the year 2030.



Read Article