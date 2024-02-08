The Numbers Are In: Automakers That Don't Offer Apple CarPlay Or Android Auto Are In Big Trouble

If you follow the news in the automotive space and keep an eye on General Motors, Tesla, and Rivian, you probably believe that the end is nigh for Android Auto and CarPlay.

These three carmakers are the biggest names holding out against the Android Auto and CarPlay invasion, sticking with in-house infotainment systems or using quiet approaches for more nefarious plans, such as subscription-based models (I'm looking at you, GM!).

While Tesla has no intention to adopt CarPlay, GM went all-in on Android Automotive and blocked Android Auto and CarPlay, and Rivian started working on bringing the best of CarPlay to its infotainment system, a new study shows that people still enjoy connecting their smartphones to their cars.