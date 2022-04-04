The Numbers DON'T Lie! WHICH EV's Get The LONGEST RANGE In 2022?

Driving range is one of the biggest concerns for car shoppers considering an electric vehicle. That’s because range anxiety, the concern that your EV won’t have the battery charge needed to complete a journey, is one very strong motivating factor. Like running out of gasoline in a conventional car, driving an EV that’s suddenly out of charge is no one’s idea of fun.



With this in mind, we gathered 11 EVs currently on sale with published ratings by the EPA for the 2022 model year that offer a minimum of 300 miles of total driving range. The vehicles vary in style and size, from luxurious SUVs and high-performance sports sedans to pickup trucks and practical crossovers.



We start at the top with the car that delivers the best range per recharge, then work our way down.



2022 Electric Cars With the Longest Range



1. 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition R all-wheel drive: 520 miles

?2. 2022 Tesla Model S Dual-Motor AWD: 405 miles?

3. 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual-Motor AWD: 358 miles?

4. 2022 Tesla Model X Dual-Motor AWD: 351 miles?

5. 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450: 350 Miles?

6. 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual-Motor AWD: 330 miles

?7. 2022 Rivian R1S: 316 miles?

8. 2022 Rivian R1T: 314 miles?

9. 2022 Kia EV6 Long Range rear-wheel drive: 310 miles?

10. 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD California Route 1: 314 miles?

11. 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Long Range RWD: 303 miles



Are you in-market for ANY of these and if so, which?



Source: Cars.com





Read Article