The Nurburgring Bans Vehicles Than Have A Top Speed Of Less Than 80 MPH

The Nurburgring racetrack in Germany has announced new rules for tourist drives, including a minimum top speed of 130 kph/80.8 mph for any car on the road. Previously, the limit was around 37 mph, so it's now more than double, potentially barring the use of the tolled road from a larger number of vehicles. My editor, who owns an NA Mazda Miata, can be glad he doesn't earn a living on the famous circuit. Jokes aside, this is just one safety-focused change of many that the track desperately needs. Revered in equal parts for its stunning scenery and focus-intensive driving dynamics, the infamous Green Hell has often come under fire for a lack of safety upgrades, but circuit management is making efforts to turn that around. Earlier this year, the 'Ring announced a $12 million digitalization project for safety that will see the circuit make use of artificial intelligence to help marshal the track more efficiently.



