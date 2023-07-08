The Nurburgring Is Getting So Busy They Are Adding A Pit Stop Area To Control Congestion

The Nurburgring is known for hosting motorsport events like 24-hour endurance races and as a testing ground for automakers for their new models. But with no schedule, it is like an expressway where anyone with a vehicle can enter during Touristenfahrten, which means the track can get very busy. To control traffic congestion, the Nurburgring is opening a pit stop area located at turn 13. This allows tourist drivers to take a break or refuel between their laps on the Nordschleife. It can accommodate as many as 100 vehicles at once, and two stewards are tasked to regulate the traffic.



