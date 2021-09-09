The One Thing You MUST Do FIRST If You Buy A Jeep OR A Bronco. I Do It To ALL Of Mine.

You know how much I love Jeeps and how many I've had over the years. My latest is the 2021 Wrangler Willy's Diesel Unlimited.



But as much as I love them, they all have a flaw from the factory.



The order choices for interior leather are boring and lame. No real SIZZLE.



But does 001 WORRY? NO!



I call our friends at Katzkin and I replace the interior with custom leather.



The Willy's came from the Jeep with an uninspired black cloth. FORGETTABLE.



But WAIT till you see what the Katzkin team put together. KILLER!















So are you ready to see what I chose?



















Looks AMAZING and YES, that is SILVER CHROMED LEATHER! Talk about a COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE!



I love it!



And the best part?? They are 1000's of choices (colors, stitching, patterns, etc.), it's all up to you and all virtually customizable on their website and a myriad of dealers around the country who will do the install.



Now full disclosure, they provided the interior for us but you've know me long enough to know if I don't ABSOLUTELY LOVE a product, it wouldn't matter WHAT the deal would be I wouldn't do it to MY vehicle.



If you've seen me do my previous Jeeps, I would always have them install it at the factory in LA. But because of COVID, I used a local San Diego dealer and they did a wonderful job. NO different from the factory itself.



They know what they're doing.



All for a price virtually the same as ordering it from the factory. So WHY settle for boring? Do it RIGHT!



With a Katzkin interior!



SO what are you waiting for? Go to Katzkin.com and check it out right now!



And they also do virtually ANY car of truck you can think of! Not just limited to Jeeps and Bronco's!



*sponsored post







