The Only EVs Consumers Want Right Now Are Used Ones

Everyone shopping for a new car wants a good deal, and right now, there are plenty to be found in the electric vehicle space. That’s partly because new EVs aren’t flying off the shelves as they once were in the States. While sales saw a slight increase from April to May, they’re still down 10.7 percent year over year. As a result, the deals are getting sweeter. According to data gathered from Cox Automotive, new EV prices are dropping. In May, the average price fell by 2.3 percent to $57,734. On top of that, incentives for these cars jumped 19.4 percent to an average of $8,226. That works out to roughly 14.2 percent of the average transaction price (ATP), which is the highest it’s been since 2019.



