The PAUSE The NEVER REFRESHES? Acura Just Quietly Killed Its Hottest SUV — Here’s Why.

Acura is pausing production of its high-performance MDX Type S SUV as it prepares for tighter U.S. emissions regulations. According to a report from Automotive News, the automaker will discontinue the model after the 2026 model year, though remaining inventory should carry dealers into early 2027.



The MDX Type S stands as Acura’s most powerful SUV, delivering 355 horsepower from a turbocharged V6. That output is 65 horsepower more than the standard MDX’s naturally aspirated V6. The extra performance comes at an emissions cost that appears incompatible with rules scheduled to take effect in 2027. The EPA has proposed pushing those standards to 2029, but Acura is not waiting for a final decision.



The move fits a broader shift at the brand. Acura already dropped the manual transmission from the Integra, discontinued the TLX and electric ZDX in 2025, and paused the RDX, which is expected to return as a hybrid in 2028. By the end of the decade the lineup will look markedly different from the one buyers know today.



Enthusiasts are likely to feel the loss. The Type S never matched the raw output of Mercedes-AMG or BMW M rivals, yet it offered strong performance at a more accessible price. One dealer captured the sentiment: “First they killed the TLX Type S, and now the MDX Type S is gone. Acura’s identity is supposed to be ‘Precision Crafted Performance.’ There goes the performance.”Acura is not abandoning the Type S aesthetic entirely. A company spokesperson said the brand plans to fold many of the Type S’s premium features and styling cues into the rest of the MDX range. Buyers who want the look and some of the extras may still find them, just without the turbocharged V6 that defined the model.



The decision underscores the pressure luxury brands face as emissions rules tighten and electrification accelerates. For now, shoppers who want the current MDX Type S should act while remaining 2026 models are still available. After that, Acura’s performance SUV chapter will close, at least in its present form.



