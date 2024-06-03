The Perfect Affordable Roadster May No Longer Be The Miata

The highly-anticipated return of the drop-top MG to British soil is right around the corner – and we’ve got the UK launch specs for the hottest electric roadster you can buy today.

Tesla may be promising a sub 1.0-second 0-60 time and enough space-age technology to question whether or not the all-new-since-2017 Tesla Roadster 2.0 should even be called a car, but if you’re looking for a sporty, all-electric roadster that’s sure to turn heads on London’s high streets the Tesla won’t be your only option when (if?) it finally arrives next year.



Meet the MG Cyberster. First shown as a concept at the Shanghai Motor Show back in 2021, the awkwardly-named Cyberster promised drop-dead good looks and the sort of electric powered acceleration that classic MGs like the MGA and MGB could only dream of.