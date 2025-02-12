The Porsche Cayenne EV Is A Better Off-Roader Than You Might Think

The Porsche Cayenne is not exactly the car you expect to see on a trail in Moab, and the newly revealed electric version of the popular SUV is no different. That said, Porsche is adamant that the battery-powered flagship can tackle off-road trips with ease and that it’s “much better” at it than its gas-powered counterpart.
 
Speaking with Drive.com.au, Michael Schaetzle, Vice President Product Line Cayenne, said the electric Cayenne exceeded the company’s expectations when it comes to off-road performance. This goes for both simulations in Germany and real-world desert testing in the United Arab Emirates.
 


