The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Weissach Moves Into Supercar Territory

These days, it feels like you can't mention Porsche without saying one of two things: electric cars or financial crisis. It's true that Porsche is backtracking on EV plans. It's also true that the brand is in a bit of a bind. In fact, the same day the CarBuzz spies caught this black Cayenne in action, Porsche announced its sale of Bugatti Rimac was complete. But let's forget about those things and, for a little while, look at Porsche as we know it best: powering around the Nürburgring in a pure-combustion, high-performance symphony. The Cayenne Turbo GT may not have the savage power of the new Turbo Electric. But this "lightweight" has all the right moves. And they're about to get better.



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