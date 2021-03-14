The Question Inquiring Minds Want To Know That Only WE Will Ask. Did Tiger Woods GET A PASS From Police By Not Being TESTED At The Scene?

In the early stages of their investigation into why Tiger Woods crashed his car on Feb. 23, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials made critical decisions that were favorable to Woods and effectively gave him the benefit of the doubt, according to forensic experts.



? To frame the crash as an “accident” right away. Hours after the crash, the sheriff and the deputy who responded to the 911 call both emphasized the downhill road as a potential cause.

? To not bring in a drug-recognition expert (DRE), a law enforcement officer who is trained to identify clues of impairment and determine whether the driver should have his blood examined for medications or other drugs.



“Impaired people have a tendency of crashing, so if you have a situation like this one, where you have a single-vehicle crash, with out-of-the-ordinary type circumstances, that should trigger the first responder to inquire further and to explore impairment as a possible cause of the collision,” said Cherney, an accident reconstructionist in Southern California.



Cherney said the fact that Woods twice told deputies he couldn’t remember driving at all “absolutely” is a clue of impairment.



