The REAL Reason Why Tesla Is Never Ranked In The JD Power Studies

If you've ever read one of J.D.Power's Initial Quality and Vehicle Dependability studies, you may have noticed that Tesla is never officially ranked. You see, J.D. Power determines scores for each automaker after getting lists of owners from IHS and Experian. J.D. Power then surveys these customers directly and in 35 U.S. states, can do this without an automaker’s permission. In the remaining 15 states, carmakers need to give J.D. Power their permission to survey owners. Every brand does this, except Tesla.



Read Article