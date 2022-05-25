The REST Of The Story. LeBron James Paid 1.4m MORE For An 845k Porsche!

Lakers superstar LeBron James shelled an extra $1.4 million to buy the exclusive Porsche 918 Spyder after winning the 2020 Championship



Back in 2020, the world was suffering through the COVID-19 Pandemic. People were losing their lives, their jobs, and their homes, and it was a dark time all around. However, for LeBron James and the ’19-20 Lakers, it was the best year of the decade.



However, LeBron wasn’t very happy after winning the title. As we all know, the King loves his lavish celebrations, but due to the global pandemic, he couldn’t even have a parade for his victory. Instead of sitting and sulking about it, LeBron went and made a stupidly expensive decision.



LeBron James spent $2.2 million on a Porsche because he couldn’t celebrate his 2020 Championship



In order to find a way to celebrate his 4th ring, LeBron James set his eyes on one of the fastest cars in the world. LBJ wanted a Porsche 918 Spyder. The car goes 0-60 faster than your Lamborghinis, McLarens, and Bugattis. There was one problem though. Porsche stopped making the car, and all existing models were sold out.



In order to get one, LeBron literally had to bribe a person to sell theirs. A 918 Spyder usually cost $845,000 from the showroom. However, because of the limited quantity, the King had to spend almost triple the amount, just to secure his car. LBJ shelled a whopping $2.2 million to get his Spyder.



Our question seeing he is MUCH taller than us, HOW the heck does an NBA player FIT in one?!



Full article at the link....





Read Article