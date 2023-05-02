The REST Of The Worldwide Auto Companies WISH They Could Have These Kind Of EV Margins Like TESLA!

In January this year, Tesla made the surprising announcement that it would be cutting prices on its vehicles by as much as 20%.



While price cuts are not new in the automotive world, they are for Tesla. The company, which historically has been unable to keep up with demand, has seen its order backlog shrink from 476,000 units in July 2022, to 74,000 in December 2022.



Recent data compiled by Reuters shows that Tesla’s margins are significantly higher than those of its rivals, both in terms of gross and net profit. Our graphic only illustrates the net figures, but gross profits are also included in the photo below.













What does that mean in your opinion going forward for the REST of the auto space?



