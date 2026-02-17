The RS5 Interior Leak That Has Everyone Screaming "Audi Killed It... Or Did They?

The automotive world is buzzing after leaks of the 2027 Audi RS5, Audi's first plug-in hybrid RS model. Initially, exterior images surfaced, showcasing the aggressive styling of the B10-generation RS5 in both Sportback (sedan-like liftback) and Avant (wagon) forms. The design features a bold Singleframe grille with diamond mesh, flared fenders, and a charging port confirming its PHEV setup.



Under the hood, a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 pairs with an electric motor for a combined 639 horsepower, enabling 0-62 mph in about 3.4 seconds and an electric-only range of 50 miles. This positions it as a direct rival to the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63.



Now, interior shots have leaked, displaying a driver-focused cockpit with a flat-bottomed steering wheel bearing the RS badge, red accents, and a curved digital display integrating the instrument cluster and infotainment. Launch control and performance modes are highlighted, alongside sporty pedals and a minimalist center console.









Interior shot. https://t.co/gNYiGvNxYs pic.twitter.com/fBHgLJCRRP — TGE (@TGE_LDNM) February 17, 2026



