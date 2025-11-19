The Range Rover That People Who Stopped Using Fiat Money Purchase And The One Your Financial Advisor Has Nightmares About.

In the hallowed halls of British automotive and artisanal legacy, where the rumble of a V8 meets the crack of a bespoke shotgun, a new icon has emerged: the Overfinch x Holland & Holland Range Rover SV. This limited-edition masterpiece—capped at just 25 units—fuses Overfinch's peerless coachbuilding with the 180-year-old gunmaker's royal pedigree, transforming the rugged Range Rover into the pinnacle of posh motoring. Dubbed the "most luxurious Range Rover to ever exist," it's a rolling testament to countryside elegance, designed for the discerning landowner who navigates moors by day and Mayfair by night.



Clad in deep British Racing Green, its machined dual-finish grille gleams with Holland & Holland's insignia, while 23-inch forged alloys and engraved aluminum vents whisper of heirloom firearms. Inside, open-pore French walnut trim evokes shotgun stocks, cradling quilted Bridge of Weir leather seats etched with sporting vignettes. Rear passengers sip from crystal flutes in a dedicated champagne console, but the true sorcery lies in the dual Companion Chests: one for lavish picnics with staghorn corkscrews, the other a discreet vault for two shotguns, whisky decanters, and pewter flasks masquerading as cartridges. Hand-built to order in three bespoke hues—from London Tan to Harris Green—no two are alike, ensuring exclusivity for those who demand it.

























This isn't mere transport; it's a symphony of heritage and hedonism, where every stitch and scroll invites adventure. As Overfinch and Holland & Holland prove, true luxury hunts in style.



Full article and photo gallery at the link







