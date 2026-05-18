The Reason You Won't Consider A PHEV Is Because You Are Too Damn Stubborn To Change Your Ways

Agent009 submitted on 5/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:32 AM

Views : 256 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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The automotive industry is currently in the middle of the Age of Electrification. Most automakers are exploring the possibilities of electric and hybrid powertrains, adding EVs and hybrids to their lineup and some are entirely phasing out gas-powered options. However, within the world of electrified cars, there is a hierarchy in terms of which are most popular.
 
Towards the bottom of the list we find plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), which are a lot less popular than other types of hybrid vehicles. Last year, PHEVs made up less than 5% of new car sales in the US.
 


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The Reason You Won't Consider A PHEV Is Because You Are Too Damn Stubborn To Change Your Ways

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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