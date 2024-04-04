The Right Car At The Right Time - Toyota Prius Sales Jumped 138% In First Quarter

The Toyota Prius was introduced in North America back in 2001, but the latest is by far the easiest to get behind. Society no longer attaches the "hippy" stigma to the car in a negative light, it looks great, and in Prius Prime spec, it's quick enough to embarrass the unsuspecting GR86 driver. All of these factors have made the popular hybrid a 2024 CarBuzz Award winner, and that's just one of many accolades the Prius has received in the short time since this new generation entered production in December 2022. How popular is the Toyota Prius? According to Toyota's sales figures for the first quarter of 2024, the Prius posted a year-over-year sales increase of 138.6%. That works out to an increase from 5,586 units in the first quarter of 2023 to 13,327 units for the first quarter of 2024.



