The Risk Of Totaling Out Your Car Is Higher Than Ever

When you are faced with the unfortunate situation of getting involved in a relatively minor crash, the actual event is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of the stress that'll start flooding over you. While these smaller collisions will generally leave you fine physically – which, granted, is the most important thing – the real hassle comes when you have to deal with your insurance company. You'd think it would be as easy as getting the damaged bits of your pride and joy swapped out, and then being able to move on with your life. Annoyingly, modern cars are making it harder than ever for this scenario to play out.



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