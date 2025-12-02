The SPIES Uncover Maddow's LIES: ACCUSES Musk Of Self-Dealing!

Tonight, Rachel Maddow used her show to criticize the Cybertruck and Elon Musk, claiming that the proposed $400 million for armored Teslas was an example of 'self-dealing.'



However, she omitted that the procurement list was updated in December 2024, during Biden's presidency, with the Tesla entry last changed on December 13, 2024.



By omitting this crucial context, Maddow potentially misled her 1.7 million nightly viewers.



SpaceX secures government contracts by offering the lowest prices and delivering quality. It's beneficial when they provide the U.S. government with effective, competitively priced products.



Tesla is the top American-made car manufacturer. All Teslas sold in the U.S. are manufactured here, supporting American jobs. Additionally, Teslas have a lower total cost of ownership compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The government could likely save money by choosing armored Teslas over armored ICE vehicles, as evidenced by local law enforcement's extended trials.















Tonight, Rachel Maddow led her show with a hit piece against the Cybertruck & Elon, suggesting the proposed $400M for armored Teslas was an example of "self-dealing."



Yet she conveniently left out that the procurement list was revised in Dec 2024, when Biden was President. The… pic.twitter.com/Hyu9uFrOe4 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 13, 2025



