The Saga Continues: Ford Issues Stop Sale On 2024 F-150 Lightning For Undisclosed Quality Issue

The first two months of 2024 indicate that it will be a very challenging year for many EV manufacturers and Ford is one of them.

According to Automotive News, Ford halted shipments of the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning model over an undisclosed quality issue. The stop-ship order went into effect on February 9 and there is no info on when it will be lifted.

The 2024 model year Lightning is not an exception, as a similar stop-ship order concerns the 2024 Ford F-150 with an internal combustion engine. In the case of the ICE version, the issue started in December 2023 and lasted for several weeks (shipments to dealers finally started several days ago). Because of that, "hundreds, if not thousands, of trucks have piled up," awaiting some additional quality checks.