The Seattle Ice Follies Are Filling Up Social Media - Why Would You Try To Drive In This Mess?

Winter weather brings freezing temperatures to much of the nation and in the process, the roads get icy. Sadly, even some of the most off-road capable vehicles struggle in such conditions and so it’s no surprise that everyday drivers are having trouble too. Here are a few of the slowest accidents you’ll see slide into your feed all day. In the Pacific Northwest, one Tesla driver found out that no amount of steering input could ultimately save them from hitting a parked police SUV. In the short film below, we see how the car is completely stationary before the front wheels gain just enough traction to get the car headed downhill and into an intercept course with the Ford Explorer.







Read Article