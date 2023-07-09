The Ship Sailed On SUV Convertibles, So Why Is Toyota Making One?

So long as money is the least of your concerns, Toyota's craftspeople will be able to build your ideal version of the Century SUV. The brand-new luxury SUV will be available in two other configurations besides the regular model, including a performance-oriented GRMN and a convertible. The Japanese automaker teased both of them during the official unveiling, and a teaser previewed the most unconventional of the two. We are talking about the rag-top variant, which, according to the company's Chief Branding Officer, Simon Humphries, will come to life at the hands of Toyota's "master craftspeople."



